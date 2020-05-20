"We're not even halfway." 30 memes that accurately sum up our attitude to the rest of 2020.

So 2020 hasn’t turned out how you planned, huh?

Maybe you were meant to be married by now, or spend the year travelling, or maybe you just wanted to go out for brunch more. Whatever your plan was, it has probably… not happened on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has well and truly turned life on its head in recent months.

Side note: The horoscopes in isolation. Post continues below video.

Basically, if you had plans for anything other than watching Tiger King on Netflix or Stan’s Normal People on the couch… it wasn’t going to happen.

While this has been a tough pill to swallow, one positive is… the memes, which have perfectly summed up our current mood.

Here are some of the best.

New Years resolutions I made for 2020 are hereby postponed. — KnoWhatI'mSayin'? (@kev_dawg_) May 17, 2020

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/bGg1J3AFmC — Dominic Houghton (@domsnotfunny) May 19, 2020

I have decided that 2020 is going to be my Halloween costume ???????? — Isha (@Burpishoo) May 12, 2020

2019: I will never post a tiktok of me

2020: IMMA SAVAGE, CLASSY BOUJEE, RATCHET#Memes — ???? (@_llilyx) May 12, 2020

People trying to get started in 2020 in a nutshell: pic.twitter.com/uhdftaQUuR — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) May 19, 2020

2020 in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/0Z5DiE7VQi — linux da hannah montana (@gorilagato) May 14, 2020

i just realized, we're not even halfway through 2020 yet pic.twitter.com/sMHGmGLzJE — mauwi (@mndzmauwi) May 19, 2020

*sets 2020 planner on fire and walks away* — ✨WendyDarling✨ (@wendchymes) May 19, 2020

Not even halfway through the year and I’ve learned how to spell “hydroxychloroquine”. I’ll scratch that off the list for 2020. — Casey Ratlief (@caseyratlief) May 18, 2020

when you realize you haven’t hit the halfway point of 2020 yet pic.twitter.com/ijZx4m3GXT — Skye Leppo (@skypelemon) May 17, 2020

two days ago we were like "omg a pandemic and we're only one month into 2020" now suddenly we're almost halfway into this year WHAT HAPPENED — ???????????????? loves ???????????????? 3000 ???????? (@Jeon_ssi_) April 19, 2020

March 17 2020 May 17 2020 pic.twitter.com/Qne8a8pdAb — f (@tamtoom_) May 17, 2020

Wanna feel old? March 2020 has been going on since 1987 — Michael ???? (@Home_Halfway) March 31, 2020

Me packing away all my hopes and dreams I had left for the rest of 2020 and saving them for 2021. pic.twitter.com/K3uaeORxIY — ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????? (@christinoflores) May 19, 2020

remember december 31 when we were all like, “2020 will be the best year ever.” lol its a prank. — RENE JAY (@rnjayofficial) May 17, 2020

Mid-May now, halfway through Q2 of 2020, I remember when I was full of hope and anticipation for the new year pic.twitter.com/uOnbXRZQbg — ♛ 社畜 ♚ (@applesncrack) May 18, 2020

Can we make a pact? On January 1st, 2021 from 00:01, no-one even mention 2020. 2020 did not exist. So don't ask, "Remember when…?" Because, no we don't. We can't remember what didn't happen. — X AE A-2020 (@MsTrixXxie) May 18, 2020

When I go out in 2021 and I’m tired and wanna go home but I remember that it was illegal to go out in 2020 pic.twitter.com/PyF40rbqhu — safia (@skinniar) May 16, 2020

me for the rest of the year pic.twitter.com/P53hpZTh7N — ⚡️ (@notgirlinred) May 19, 2020

January 2020 / rest of the year pic.twitter.com/uTKjCbLIwx — lili ❤️ (@accioklein) May 16, 2020

How I'm hugging people for the rest of 2020: pic.twitter.com/X57MCjhLxw — Seinfeld (@SeinfeldTV) May 19, 2020

darren criss holding a glass of beer while giving a middle finger in nail polish is my mood for the rest of 2020 pic.twitter.com/gW9t5t98TL — ???????????????????? ✨BEN PLATT NETFLIX SPECIAL TODAY (@PlattyCriss) May 13, 2020

ʷᵃᵏᵉ ᵐᵉ ᵘᵖ ʷʰᵉⁿ ²⁰²⁰ ᵉⁿᵈˢ — mood (@yadailymood_) May 19, 2020

If your woman buys these gowns during lockdown you must just know she is not in the mood for anything for the entire 2020. pic.twitter.com/rjWLIgkyVj — L.E.M.N ™ (@Les_TheGreat) May 8, 2020

Monthly mood for 2020 pic.twitter.com/EHS0TzhRRn — Nikhil (@Nikhil09121) May 13, 2020

if 2020 was a chocolate it would be a turkish delight — maisey davison (@maiseydavisonx) May 13, 2020

my plans for 2020 probably think i died. — follow me only if you're sad (@dumbricardo) May 10, 2020

my plans for 2020 // how they look so far https://t.co/DU4Fb7K2J9 — ???????????????????????????? ⛓ (@norrdlys) May 5, 2020

me: I'm so excited for all my 2020 plans!!!! 2020: pic.twitter.com/wdtYb3oaCa — Lane Moore (@hellolanemoore) April 18, 2020

do y'all know how dumb I feel for having a 2020 planner when this whole year has been a joke lmfao I hate it here pic.twitter.com/C7CzfKdw0L — social distancin' sharms ???? (@Sharmanderrr) May 16, 2020

Feature image: Warner Bros. Television.