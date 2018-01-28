In 2001, I graduated from high school.

The next year I packed up my low-slung jeans, my Steve Madden wedges, and my collection of CDs and headed off to university.

It was a very different world back then.

Will and Grace was on the TV… everyone was still talking about Friends… Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears were touring the world.

We wore jeans and a nice top when we went out at night and we pulled two greasy strands of hair out of our ponytails to ‘soften our faces’.

Um, actually, all this sounds very familiar and very 2018.

Is… is 2018 the early noughties all over again?

I would bet my Motorola mobile phone and butterfly hairclips that it is.

Let me lay out my case for you:

Will and Grace are back.



After a 15 year hiatus, Will and Grace are back on our TV screens via Stan.

Sure, their jokes and wardrobes (and faces) have had a little update but they still feel gloriously early noughties.

And their ratings have proved that in this post-Trump world we can’t get enough of them.

Queer Eye is coming back.

Put away your holey t-shirt and start contouring, A Queer Eye for the Straight Guy reboot is coming to Netflix.

The show was a staple of early noughties reality TV and it seems we once again need a Queer Eye to look over our most questionable fashion and lifestyle choices.

A new Fab Five has been announced and the show will drop on Netflix on February 7.

Jeans and a nice top are back.



After getting ‘dirrty’ in the early noughties, Christina Aguilera kind of dropped off the radar. Now she’s back and planning to release new music in 2018. So is Avril Lavigne.

Britney Spears has also decided to go on a world tour this year.

And Shania Twain just released her first album in 15 years.

Oh… and Kelly Clarkson and Pink have been nominated for Grammys.

So grab your mates and plan your next sleepover so you can start practicing your synchronised dance routines.

Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff are back on our TVs.

In the early 2000s Mandy Moore starred in the tear-jerking movie, A Walk To Remember.

Now she’s starring in the tear-jerking TV series, This Is Us.

And Hilary Duff is kicking arse on the cult hit, Younger.

And finally… Jessica Simpson is once again making chicken and fish jokes.

