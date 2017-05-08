All the best looks from the MTV Movie Awards. The wackiest fashion we've seen all year.

If you thought the Met Gala boasted some wacky fashion, wait until you see the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards red carpet.

Held in LA, the celebration brings together all the stars from all the shows you’ve binged over the last year and included outfits of sequins, feathers, leather and barely there pants – sometimes all at once. No LBDs or simple ballgowns to see here, folks.

Watch: All the times women have kicked ass at the MTV Awards today.

Boring, it was not – and we’re damn grateful for it.

From sequin cut out dresses to tracksuit pants – yes really – here are all the looks you need to see from today’s red carpet.

