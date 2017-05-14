Australia's Isaiah has finished in the top ten at Eurovision.

Australia has come ninth in Eurovision with some wondering if a mooning reveller with an Australian flag hampered Isaiah Firebrace’s chance at victory.

Portugal won the glitzy global singing competition while Australia’s 17-year-old entrant was in fourth place after the jury vote but dropped to ninth after the viewer votes were collated.

Some blamed the slip on a mooning reveller who stormed the stage draped in an Australian flag and dropped his pants during a performance by Ukraine’s 2016 Eurovision winner Jamala.

“i bet it will effect the votes in the grandfinal too. We will have to wait and see. It’s really unfair on Isaiah someone would do that,” tweeter Kylie Hajdu posted, reflecting the feelings of many others during the broadcast on Sunday morning in Australia.

Although British comedian Dawn French gave the mooner a thumbs up as she tweeted: “Actually, no…my money now on that bottom!!!!!! #eurovision”.

Portugal’s winning song, the tender and jazzy Amar Pelos Dois, was performed by Salvador Sobral but written by his sister Luisa who performed instead of Salvador in the rehearsals as her ailing brother is waiting for a heart transplant.

Salvador invited his sister up on stage to sing the unusual song with him after his win which he described as a victory for music in a time of “fast food music”.

“This could be a victory for music and for people who make music that actually means something. Music is not fireworks, music is feeling so let’s try to change this and bring music back which is really what matters,” Salvador said.

Australia’s Firebrace wasn’t awarded the highest 12-points from any country for the ballad Don’t Come Easy but did receive several 10-points from countries including Sweden, Finland, Iceland and the UK.

It was a mutual love-in as SBS news reader Lee Lin Chin, announced Australia had awarded 12 points to the United Kingdom.

It’s the third year Australia has been invited to Eurovision as a wildcard entrant and placed in the top ten, in 2015 Guy Sebastian came fifth while last year Dami Im came second.

Australia’s other entrant, Anja Nissen who was representing Denmark, came in joint 19th place alongside Greece.

Bulgaria’s 17-year-old entrant Kristian Kostov was the runner-up with Moldova’s three-man-band SunStroke Project in third place.