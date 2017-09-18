The biggest night in television is officially done, with the Annual Primetime Emmy Awards coming and wowing Los Angeles for another year.

From former White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s surprise performance to some of the most memorable red carpet fashion of all time, the 69th Emmys certainly packed a punch…

MORE FROM THE EMMY’S:

All of the winners.

Australian acting royalty Nicole Kidman has won the award for best lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role in Big Little Lies. She joins Big Little Lies colleagues Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgard and Jean-Marc Vallee, who also took home statues for the HBO series.

In company with Big Little Lies, a number of other major series also emerged as clear favourites for the night, notably The Handmaid’s Tale and Veep.

Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd, Reed Morano and Bruce Miller all won awards for The Handmaid’s Tale. The show also won the outstanding drama series award as well.

The outstanding comedy series and outstanding lead actress in a comedy series awards were won by Veep and Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, while Donald Glover took home the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series and the outstanding directing for a comedy series for his self-written television show, Atlanta.

Saturday Night Live's Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon were awarded the supporting actor and actress awards for a comedy series, while Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe scooped up awards for their writing skills on the Netflix comedy series, Master of None.

John Lithgow received a statue for his performance as Prime Minister Winston Churchill on Netflix's The Crown; Sterling K. Brown was awarded the outstanding lead actor in a drama series Emmy for his performance in This is Us, and actor and rapper Riz Ahmed took home the outstanding lead actor in a limited series award for The Night Of.

The outstanding variety talk series award was claimed by British funnyman John Oliver for his work on Last Week Tonight and The Voice were awarded the award for outstanding reality-competition program.

Listen: Laura and Clare discuss why the 2017 Emmys are so important for women. Post continues...

Red carpet fashion

One of the first looks we couldn't stop staring at is the low-cut red gown worn by Australian actress Yvonne Strahovski, who starred as Serena Joy in The Handmaid's Tale.

Her choice of red, with a high thigh split and low neck seems to be a direct nod to her role on the show, where women's roles were indexed by the colours they wore. Strahovski's character wore teal, while the Handmaid's wore red.

The 35-year-old actress introduced E! News to her husband Tim Loden on the Emmys red carpet, sharing for the first time that they married just months ago.

"We ended up jumping in the lake in our suit and gown, just to cool down," she said. "It was ridiculously hot. But we had a great time."

Oh, and the Stranger Things cast arrived on the red carpet in killer suits.

Here are the best looks so far...

Emmy Awards 2017

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, who's missing from the above Stranger Things shot, is also looking stunning in a cream, strapless, princess-like gown with her short hair pulled back off her face.

As well as this, the red carpet has seen plunging necklines; one jumpsuit (more to come, we're sure); and lots and lots of sparkle.

READ MORE: