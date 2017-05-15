News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

We barely recognised all the stars of The Crown on the BAFTAs red carpet.

The crew behind The Crown did an amazing job at transforming the stars of the Netflix drama series into British royalty.

Such a good job in fact, that when we saw the talented actors gracing the British Academy Television Awards red carpet we almost didn’t recognise them.

Listen: The Crown is Downton Abbey with royals.

Victoria Hamilton (who played The Queen Mother) left our jaws on the floor in a gorgeous fitted gold dress.

Meanwhile Vanessa Kirby traded her polished Princess Margaret image in for an edgy, yet delicate red carpet look.

Unfortunately for The Crown crew, the drama did not pick up any of the five awards it was nominated for.

Click through the gallery to see all The Crown stars on the red carpet.

The Crown stars on the BAFTA red carpet.

Tags: crown , fashion , the-crown , tv

Related Stories

Recommended