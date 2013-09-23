News
beauty

Behind the scenes at the Emmys - stars share their pics

It’s that time of year again – the 2013 Emmys (or The 2013 Emmy Awards if you’re being all fancy and formal about it) are being held today in LA, and the stars have taken to social media en masse to share their behind-the-scenes snaps. Check out all the fun in our gallery below – we’ll updating the photos throughout the day.

jesse-tyler-emmys-before
heidi-klum-emmys-2013
carrie-preston-emmys-before
robin-williams
alyson-hannigan-emmys-before
ricky-gervais
zooey-nails
kelly-osborne-emmys
lena-nails
ireland-baldwin-emmys-2013
sofia-vergara-tina-fey-emmys
kaley-cuoco
lena-dunham-ryan-seacrest
malin-akerman
eric-stonestreet-emmys

Tags: celebrity , emmys , entertainment

