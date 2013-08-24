Kaitlyn Hunt sent back to jail for sending explicit texts.

by MAMAMIA NEWS

Kaitlyn – or ‘Kate’ as she’s known to her friends – doesn’t look like society’s stereotype of a sex offender. But having broken her bail, the Florida teenager is waiting in prison, likely to be convicted of child sexual abuse.

Kaitlyn was what many would call “a model student.” She was a cheerleader and a basketball player at her American high school. She was also a camp counselor and cheering coach and was once voted as having the “most school spirit.”

When she was 17, Kaitlyn entered into a relationship with a girl from her basketball team. The girl was 14 when she and Kaitlyn met and stuck up a friendship. She was 15 when they started dating in September last year.

According to a Facebook post written by Kaitlyn’s mother earlier this year, Kelley Hunt Smith Kaitlyn was kicked off the basketball team for being gay:

When the girls’ basketball coach found out that two of her players were dating, she kicked Kaitlyn off the team and informed her girlfriend’s parents that their daughter was in a same-sex relationship. The parents then conspired with police to entrap Kaitlyn and press charges.

Ms Hunt-Smith went onto say that the 15-year-old’s parents were out to destroy Kaitlyn “because they feel like she ‘made’ their daughter gay.”

On the 16th of February this year, Kaitlyn was arrested and charged with two counts of felony. Specifically, lewd and lascivious battery on a child aged between 12 and 16. She was convicted but granted bail and told to stay away from her girlfriend.

However new reports have revealed that Kaitlyn continued to communicate with the 14-year-old, sending her over 20,000 text messages in a period of six months (that works out to over a hundred a day). The text messages included over 25 lewd photos of herself ‘masturbating while moaning’.

New evidence has revealed that Ms Hunt-Smith may have helped her daughter try and cover up her crimes by messaging Kaitlyn’s girlfriend and telling her to delete any messages that Kaitlyn daughter had sent her. Under Florida law even if the relationship was consensual it is illegal for anyone over 18 to have sexual relationships with anyone under that age.

Meanwhile court documents have also revealed the couple may have had sex as recently as July.

As a result, the prosecutors have dropped the plea deal they were originally offering Kaitlyn. Instead, they will be pushing ahead with their efforts to convict her of child sex offences. If convicted the former cheerleader may spend up to 15 years in prison.