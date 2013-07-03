If this bub doesn't become a swim champ, then we'll eat our hats, or shorts, or something

We're still in shock after watching this baby swim the entire length of a swimming pool in just one breath.

Elizabeth is just 16 months old and is as comfortable in a pool as a fish in water.

But before you throw your baby in the pool and hit record, remember that this is no ordinary bub. She's just a brilliantly gifted swimmer.

Whenever she gets puffed out she floats on her back for a rest. She's adorable.

Her parents posted the video. Her dad is a registered nurse and her mum was a life guard for six years and used to teach swimming, so it's no surprise their daughter is so gifted.