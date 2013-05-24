16 retro snack foods we miss

Which snack foods take you back to your childhood days? Our retro food gallery is sure to jog your memory, and make you very hungry!

We all had our favourite foods at the school canteen and the corner store. Or your favourite treat at birthday parties! Memories…

retro-childhood-snacks-1

The original Milo bars were like a giant scoop of Milo powder covered in chocolate. They have since been reinvented but I miss the original which stuck your teeth together like nothing else.

Remember when these only cost 6 cents?

Licking the bowl was the best part when your mum made these. Every kids birthday party had chocolate crackles and there are so many variations. The more chocolatey, the better.

Finger Buns are just special but let's be honest. It's all about the icing.

3 Musketeers chocolate bars are hard to find. They are like a giant Milky Way. When you find them, buy the box.

The trick with a Monaco Bar in summer is to eat it quickly, or the big melt is on. The combination of chewy chocolate biscuit and rich icecream make these a winner.

The problem with Fairy Bread is that some parents were always stingy with the hundreds and thousands. Here's how to make it properly.

Make these once and you'll never eat Cornflakes the same way again. You can't really go wrong blending melted honey and butter with Cornflakes, can you.

This sherbety treat is so wrong yet so right. Why does the cherry flavour taste so good and did you ever mix the cherry and the orange together?

Pollywaffles look like...a chocolate log.

Sunnyboys! Nothing hit the spot better on a hot, summer day.

FAGS were once a skinny stick of white candy with a red tip, designed to look just like a cigarette. Kids had fun on winter mornings blowing out cold, foggy air acting just like smokers.