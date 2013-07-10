Princess Kate is due today! Here are 14 ways to treat your bub like a Royal

Princess Kate's bub is due today and Prince Charles' wife Camilla has told reporters: "We are very excited, immensely looking forward to it and waiting for the phone call."

Since royal baby fever is set to sweep the globe, we thought you'd appreciate these 14 ways to ensure your bub doesn't feel left out.

There's a royal onesie …

Only the finest organic cotton for your baby, combed for softness and comfort at Zazzle.

A royal carriage for luxurious yawns …

The Majestic Carriage Crib is the perfect place for your princess to catch up on her beauty rest, available for just $11,500 from PoshTots.

And then graduate them to this …

Sweet Dream Bed assures "for your Princess a Fairy Tale Castle Bed is a dream come true".

Although your little prince might prefer one of these …

This playhouse fortress features a tower with a rock-climbing wall and an enclosed courtyard where little boys can be a knight in shining armour, from Rainbow Play.

But pop-up is always nice …

And way more affordable. From Let's Play.

Speaking of bargains …

This little cardboard beauty is on sale for $25 from Indigo Toys.

Because Stokke's are so nouveau riche …

You're much better off with a Silver Cross hand-built baby carriage, trusted by the British royal family for nearly 100 years. They combine stately elegance and noble good looks with masterful engineering. Get yours from Prams.com.au for just $3999.

It goes without saying you'll be needing one of these …

Part of an exclusive line of custom Diamond Pacifiers that's apparently "the newest trend in celebrity baby gifting", this little number is available at Personalized Pacifiers. It features over 278 pave cut white diamonds totaling 3 carats surrounded by white gold.

Less fancy, but more affordable …

Is this rhinestone-encrusted potty, only $33.36, from Etsy . "Trully gorgeous. It's a one-off piece." says it's proud creator, Henrietta Knitt, from Norwich, England.

Handmade is always nice …