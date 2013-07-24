12 sneaky pies pretending to be milkshakes

Stop whatever you’re doing and make one of these “pieshakes” right now. Like, immediately! Blueberry Crumb Pie Milkshake Are you seeing this thing? Look a little closer. THERE IS A WHOLE SLICE OF BLUEBERRY PIE IN THERE. Get the recipe: Blueberry Crumb Pie Milkshake

Key Lime Pie Milkshake

Lime Zest + Pieces of Key Lime Pie + Graham Cracker Crust + Vanilla Ice Cream = the most magical creation on this earth. Get the recipe: Key Lime Pie Milkshake

Vegan Pumpkin Pie Shake

Justify eating pumpkin pie all year long with this magnificent vegan milkshake. It’s vegan, so it’s at least a little healthy, right? RIGHT? Get the recipe: Vegan Pumpkin Pie Shake

Peach Pie Milkshake

If vanilla ice cream and peaches had a love child this would be the beautiful creation. This milkshake recipe doesn’t have any biscuits or pie crust pieces in it, but I wouldn’t blame you if you added some in. Get the recipe: Peach Pie Milkshake

Boozy Banana Cream Pie Milkshake

Okay, let me get this straight, not only does this milkshake taste like banana cream pie, but it will also get you drunk? OMG. Get the recipe: Boozy Banana Cream Pie Milkshake

Cherry Pie Milkshake

Only four ingredients stand between you and this tall glass of amazingness. Get the recipe: Cherry Pie Milkshake

Lemon Meringue Pie Milkshake The secret to this sneaky little pie? Lemon sorbet. Easy peasy! Get the recipe: Lemon Meringue Pie Milkshake

Vegan Coconut Pie Milkshake So much delicious coconut action going on this fine thing. Get the recipe: Vegan Coconut Pie Milkshake