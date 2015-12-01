News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Girl, 12, faces attempted murder charge over school knife assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 12-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder after an incident at a school north of Brisbane on Monday morning.

Police said the girl threatened another girl, 12, with a knife just after 9am.

A struggle between the two followed, resulting in minor injuries to the victim’s neck and hands.

A member of staff stepped in and took the knife from the alleged attacker.

Police said the girl would appear in court today under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

This post originally appeared on ABC News.

© 2015 Australian Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. Read the ABC Disclaimer here.

Tags: current-affairs , kids

Related Stories

Recommended