11 craft flashbacks from grandma's house

After spotting a feature at BuzzFeed called 17 Crafts That Remind You of Your Grandma’s House, I've been swept away on a wave of nostalgia for the crafty delights that populated my nanna's place when I was growing up. Remember these …
1. Granny square rugs
My sister and I would spend the winter holidays at my grandmother’s house knitting crochet rugs on our laps while watching Fantasy Island and The Love Boat on TV … bliss. For a step-by-step guide to knitting granny squares head over to Bunny Mummy.
2. Macrame plant hangers
3. Knitted tea cosies
4. Crocheted washers
My great-grandmother crocheted washers like a demon. My grandmother – who was her carer – was forever despairing over who to give them all to. We still have some in our linen cupboard and it always makes me smile when I scrub a kids’ faces with one. Flushed with Rosy Colour explains how to crochet around the edges on her blog.
6. Tissue box covers
Remember frilly tissue boxes? Blogger Megan Mills has recreated a pattern for them over at her website.
7. Greeting card trinket boxes
8. Macrame owls
There’s a whole website devoted to these guys, called Macrame Owl.
As it explains: “This organisation is dedicated to saving, rehabilitating and reviving the Macramé Owl. The Macramé Owl is a rare species that is dreadfully declining in numbers worldwide. This heartbreaking situation is partly due to the difficulty in finding jute at local craft shops.”
The site even include a picture of a macrame owl being “rescued” (below). It’s hilarious.
There’s a pattern for a macrame owl over at Free Macrame Patterns. He doesn’t have a fluffy belly like the one I remember hanging on my Nan’s living room wall when I was growing up, but he’s still cute.
9. Frog door-stopper
I still have mine! He’s vibrant green corduroy and I decided he was definitely a toy. Blogger Typically Red gives great instructions on how she made one for her kids here. My tip: Don’t over-fill him and he can be propped into a sitting position on a shelf … I’m not obsessed …
10. String art
Remember string art? I lovingly made one for my Nan when I was in primary school. A painted-black board, some nails and yarn … Remind yourself how it’s done over at String Art Fun.
11. Dolly toilet roll cover
No Nan’s loo was complete without one! So far, I’ve had trouble tracking down a pattern for these beauties, but don’t despair, you can buy one on Etsy from Blue Lady 540 for just $36.39.
And finally …
One trend I wont be trying any time soon … this hand-knitted ’70s balaclava. Scary huh?