What did William's text say? 5 burning questions we have after watching Harry and Meghan.

After spending six hours with Harry and Meghan, we learned a thing or two.
For one, the Duke of Sussex owns a pair of baggy trakkies and occasionally enjoys not wearing shoes. The Duchess, meanwhile, can whip up a delicious-looking two-tiered sponge, and is somehow baffled that Beyoncé is aware of her existence.
These revelations were among many (yes, ok, far more significant ones) packed into the couple's Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan, which wrapped up on Thursday.
The six-part show led viewers through the first eight years of the couple's relationship, from their clandestine courtship in 2016 to their eventual departure from the UK and split from the Royal Family.
Watch: the official trailer for the second instalment of Harry and Meghan. Post continues below.