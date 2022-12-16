What did William's text say? 5 burning questions we have after watching Harry and Meghan.

It covered everything from the impact of the tabloid media's intrusion into their lives, to mental health, racism, the breakdown of family relationships, and the machinations of the Royal "institution".

But while we now have more answers about the whole messy ordeal, questions still remain. Many.

What was in THAT TEXT FROM WILLIAM?

In a segment covering the fallout from the Sussexs' televised tell-all with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Harry was captured showing Meghan a text from his brother, Prince William, the day after the show went to air.

After reading the message, Meghan replied, "Wow", while a visibly rattled Harry ran his hands through his hair and muttered, "I wish I knew what to do."

The contents of that message were never shared with the viewer. And fair enough. But if they're going to show it, maybe at least give us a hint about the general... vibe? No?

What did William and Charles say at the Sandringham summit?

Amid Harry and Meghan's retreat from the UK, tabloids speculated the relationship between the Prince and his elder brother had deteriorated. Significantly.

In Harry and Meghan, Harry confirmed the rumours, and said that when he returned to the UK in 2020 to plan his new, smaller role within the institution, he was met with hostility from his sibling.

Speaking about the gathering at Sandringham, the Prince said, "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that simply weren't true, and to have my grandmother quietly sit there and take it all in."

Harry didn't reveal what falsehoods Charles had presented or William had said, only that his brother was now clearly "on the institution's side".

Which royal raised concerns about Archie's skin colour?

In the Oprah interview, Meghan said that, when she was pregnant with their son, Archie, a senior member of the Royal Family had "concerns and conversations" with Harry about "how dark" the child's skin would be.