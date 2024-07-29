Lady Gaga announced her engagement at the Olympics. She didn't mean to.

There could be 100 people at the Paris Olympics, but only one of them can say they're engaged to Lady Gaga.

Yep, Lady Gaga (AKA Stefani Germanotta) is engaged to her partner, Michael Polansky.

But while Gaga is known for her theatrical, show-stopping performances, the announcement of her engagement news was anything but showy. In fact, it seems that she didn't even intend to share the news publicly.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Gaga let the news slip while chatting to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"My fiancé, Michael," she can be heard saying in the video, as she introduces Polansky to Attal at a swimming event. The video, which was posted to Attal's TikTok account, has quickly racked up nearly 400k views.

If you're unfamiliar with Polansky, you're not alone. Thankfully, that's what we're here for!

Who is Lady Gaga's fiancé, Michael Polansky?

Michael Polansky is a 46-year-old Harvard graduate, who studied applied mathematics and computer science, according to Page Six. After graduating in 2006, he now works as a tech entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Currently, Polansky is the executive director of the Parker Foundation, which he co-created with Sean Parker in 2015. The Parker Foundation is focused on supporting life sciences, global public health, civic engagements, and the arts, per its website.

He also works with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, which invests in cancer treatment research.

A brief timeline of Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky's relationship.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky were first spotted together when they were seen kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. They hard-launched their relationship a few weeks later while in Miami for the 2020 Super Bowl.