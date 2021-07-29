So, let's take a look at everything we didn't know about the popular process.

What is cupping?

Okay, so cupping isn't exactly a new thing. It's actually been around for YONKS and is an alternative therapy that originated in China.

In short, cupping involves placing glass cups on the skin to create suction, and it can help with things like circulation and pain relief.

"When a cup is placed on the body, and suction applied, that constant pressure draws blood to the surface of the skin," explains acupuncturist Rodney Capriotti from Innovative Health.

"The fresh blood flows through as it should, and continues to process through the body; whereas any old (or toxic) blood is drawn up through the capillaries to the skin area, allowing the fresh blood to flow in the deeper areas, replenishing the body."

So, why are athletes (swimmers in particular), so cracked on the whole cupping thing?

Well, according to Capriotti, this kind of therapy allows accelerated healing, meaning the body can be at peak performance. Which is ideal when you're competing in the Olympics, no?

"When there is ‘wear and tear’ in specific areas of the body (for example the shoulder and back for swimmers), the body naturally creates stagnation (scar tissue), and slows blood in these areas (basically making it 'gluggy')," he explains.

"By removing this stagnation from the body, the athlete will feel a lot looser, have any aches or pains diminished, and will feel a sense of 'freshness' to their movement, which will help their performance."

And the dark spots that we're all seeing on the athletes? They're not really bruises after all. Apparently these are due to 'old' blood cells chilling just beneath the skin.

"The 'bruised-looking' dark marks that are seen on the body are not actually bruises, but more marks of old blood cells coming to the surface of the skin. When you touch these marks, no pain is felt," said Capriotti.

Along with the above benefits, this ancient Chinese medicine is also believed to align and relax the flow of 'qi' (the Chinese word for ‘energy) in the body.

What's involved?

During a treatment, a glass suction cup is basically placed on your skin. The cups are usually warmed or heated beforehand and then placed on your skin - creating a vacuum that pulls the skin and muscle upward inside the cup.

Noice!

The process differs slightly depending on what kind of method you're going for.

There are three different types of cupping - dry fire cupping, dry suction cupping and wet cupping.