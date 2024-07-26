When Cate Campbell met her now-partner, he had no idea who she was.

To get up to speed on everything Paris 2024 Olympics, check out our Olympics hub page. We've got you covered.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Cate Campbell is one of Australia's greatest swimmers.

After moving to Australia from the African nation Malawi in 2001, Campbell quickly took up competitive swimming.

She was 16 years old when she qualified for her first Olympics in Beijing and since has represented Australia at the London 2012, Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.

Through her impressive career, she has won four Olympic gold medals, one silver and three bronze. She holds the world record in short course women's 100m freestyle with a 50.25 second time.

Campbell is also in a relationship with a man named Adam Kerr. Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Who's Cate Campbell's partner, Adam Kerr?

Five years ago when Campbell met her partner Adam Kerr, he had no idea who she was.

"He didn't know who I was and he maintains he never Googled me – he wasn't star struck!" Campbell told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2023.

The couple started dating but split when Campbell moved to Sydney for her swimming career, which she described as her "biggest heartbreak."

When Campbell moved back to Brisbane, the couple reconnected.