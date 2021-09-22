15 books that were so bloody good, we read them in one day.

Right now, we could all do with escaping into a good book for a day.

To help you escape, I asked my Mamamia colleagues to tell me what books they've read that were so unputdownable; they devoured them in one day.

Here's the 15 books the Mamamia team read in one day:

We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz

Image: Penguin/Mamamia.

We Were Never Here could best be described as Thelma and Louise meets Single White Female.

Emily is on holiday with her best friend, Kristen, in the stunning mountains of Chile. It's the holiday of a lifetime, until the final night of the trip, when Emily returns to their hotel suite to find it covered in blood.

Kristen claims a backpacker attacked her, and she had no choice but to kill him in self defence.

Emily helps her hide the body but soon she begins to doubt Kristen's versions of events.

The Guest List by Lucy Foley

Image: HarperCollins/Mamamia.