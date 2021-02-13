It's almost Valentine's Day! And that means that your Instagram feed is about to be flooded with hopeless romantics sending ridiculous bunches of roses and going out for over-priced fixed menu dinners designed specifically for 'lovers'.

If that list of loved-up actions made you feel just a little bit (or a lot) vommy, then we're right there with you.

Instead of leaning into romance and mushiness, this year we're taking Valentine's Day by the balls and spending time with our favourite person on the planet: Ourselves.

So, for those sacking off dates and investing in self-care instead, here is a list of five sex toys we'd happily spend a romantic night in with.

For those wanting to upgrade their clit vacuum...

Go for this sex toy: The Sila Pink, $207 by Lelo.

Clit suckers have been the top dogs of the sex toy world for quite some time, and to be honest, they're only getting fancier. So if your trusty clit hoover has been working overtime then it might be time to treat yourself to an upgrade.

And nothing says upgrade quite like the whisper-quiet, gold-trimmed, sonic wave WONDER that is the Sila Pink clitoral stimulator from Lelo.

Image: Lelo + Mamamia.

For those wanting to get a little thrusty...

Go for this sex toy: Gyr8tor Extra Powerful Rechargeable Gyrating Vibrator, $129 from Lovehoney.

This jammy little fella claims to have "more rhythm than Jimi Hendrix at a Zumba class," and after seeing it in action, we'd like to dispute that: It's more of a Harry Styles in an Irish gig vibe. And for that, we love it.