Turia Pitt had surgery to help her breathe. Then she asked her fiancé if she looked 'more beautiful'.

Turia Pitt has wanted to have surgery to help her breathe for the past 12 years.

In a post on Instagram last week, the 35-year-old said she was still struggling to breathe through her nose after she was severely burned in a fire during the 100km ultramarathon in Western Australia in 2011.

"It’s frustrating because I spend most of my days teaching women how to run, and talking about running, and both of those things - talking and running - require breath," she wrote.

As well as improving her breathing, Pitt wanted surgery on her nose to 'look good' ahead of her wedding with her fiancé Michael Hoskin, with whom she shares two children.

"Michael and I have been engaged for eight years now... and I just can't see myself marrying Michael with how I look now because when I think about marring Michael, I want to look really good," she said in a video accompanying the post.