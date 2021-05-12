For 35 years, Teri Hatcher was haunted by childhood abuse. Then she heard about another victim.

This post deals with suicide and child sexual abuse and might be triggering for some readers.



Teri Hatcher was on a trip home to visit her parents in 2002 when she heard about Sarah Van Cleemput.

The young teen, 14, had died by suicide, leaving behind a note reading: "You're probably thinking a normal teenager doesn't do this; well, ask Dick. Please forgive me."

Dick referred to Richard Hayes Stone, a former family friend of the Van Cleemputs and Hatcher's former uncle. He had been arrested on three counts of sexual molestation.

After reading about the case in newspaper clippings, Hatcher contacted prosecutors.

Stone had abused her too over a number of years when she was a child.

"I just couldn't believe it," Hatcher told Vanity Fair. "I kind of freaked out. It struck me so strongly that – oh my god, he's been doing this for 35 years.

"Who else has he done this to? It just hadn't occurred to me. For all I knew, he could have been dead. I was just blown over by this girl's pain. I thought, Boy, that's really close to being me; any day of the week, I could feel that sort of pain.

"I haven't tried to kill myself, but I've certainly thought about it, and then I feel guilty about thinking about it, because what’s so terrible about my life?"

Hatcher spoke first about the abuse in 2006, after decades of hiding the truth.

She told Vanity Fair that she was just five years old when it started, growing up in Sunnyvale, California nearby her mother's sister and her husband, Stone.

It continued over a number of years.

"The last time I saw him – I think I was eight or nine – my mother invited them over to the house for dinner, and I went ballistic," Hatcher recalled.

"My mum thought that was pretty out of left field, but that was when her instincts kicked in."

She was 'removed from the situation', but the family never discussed it.