The 8 most ridiculous moments from the trashy goodness that was Desperate Housewives.





Although it's hard to believe, it's been 16 years since Desperate Housewives first premiered on our screens.

The American drama series, which aired for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012, followed the lives of four women living on Wisteria Lane – Lynette Scavo (Felicity Huffman), Bree Van de Kamp (Marcia Cross), Susan Mayer (Teri Hatcher) and Gabrielle Solis (Eva Longoria Bastón) – and their incredibly dysfunctional families.

In a time before reality television overtook our screens, Desperate Housewives was the perfect source of suspenseful domestic drama.

After all, Wisteria Lane is, without a doubt, one of the most action-packed streets in the history of human civilisation.

In the space of just eight seasons, the street's inhabitants witnessed a tornado, a supermarket shooting, a fire, and a dead body in a freezer.

Here's the 8 most ridiculous moments from Desperate Housewives:

When Susan accidentally burned down Edie's house.

In the first season of Desperate Housewives, Susan and Edie were competing for Mike Delfino, who had recently moved into the neighbourhood.

When Susan learned that Edie was being visited by a "gentleman friend", she broke into Edie's house to "ask for a cup of sugar".

Once she arrived, however, she realised that Edie was already upstairs with a man.

Before leaving the home, Susan knocked down a candle, accidentally burning down Edie's home.

Oh, and to make matters worse, the man in Edie's bedroom wasn't even Mike. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

When Victor got impaled by a white picket fence.

After Victor learned that his wife Gabrielle had been having an affair with Carlos, he took her on a boat trip for their belated honeymoon.