8 summer beauty routine dos and definite don'ts.

It's summer and those glorious warmer days are just around the corner. How good!

It means soon you will be swimming, eating tonnes of prawns and trying to wind down after what could be the weirdest year, ever.

What you don't want to have to do is end up worrying about all the things like sun damage, greasy hair, cakey makeup and bad fake tans. Like, you really don't.

But that's why you have us. We've done you a solid and pulled together some of the best hair, skin and makeup rules you never knew you needed.

So, let's go.

DO: Wear sunscreen.

We know you already do this every day no matter what the season (Right, you guys? RIGHT?), but we're going to say it, anyway. You should be slapping on SPF Every. Single. Day. If you want to protect your skin from the damaging effects of the sun (all of us), this is a must.

Whether you're consciously spending time outside, doing everyday chores or sitting next to one of those huge windows that lets the sun stream in, sunscreen is your friend.

Besides the fact that SPF helps lower the risk of skin cancer and melanoma (which is pretty freaking important), it also helps prevent premature ageing of the skin.

So, make this your number one priority if you haven't already.

If you're looking for a good every day formula that sits nicely on the skin (yep - even under makeup), we think Hamilton Everyday Face 50+ is a great pick.

It's a nice sheer formula that has a lovely matte finish (we've always had a crush on matte tint), without that annoying white cast. It also contains skin-loving ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E, meaning it won't leave your skin dry and uncomfortable. It's also free from fragrances and lanolin, so it's perfect for folk with sensitive skin, too. Win.

Hamilton Sun Everyday Face has a sheer tint with an invisible matte finish. Image: Supplied.