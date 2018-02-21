“Why we decided to go second-hand for our son’s first birthday gifts.”

My second born baby Leo is about to turn the big one. Apart from not knowing where that year has gone, I am currently planning his birthday party and let’s be honest, a child’s first birthday is mostly about celebrating the survival of the parents, am I right?
With the Prosecco purchased in bulk, and much debate with my eldest son Toby over whether we make a chocolate or a vanilla cake, I eventually had to consider what to buy the little pickle.
The present buying expedition started at a gorgeous independent toy shop where I cooed over the pretty wooden playthings. I was almost sold on a hand-painted walker and block set from Europe when I looked at the price tag and thought about longevity. Did I really want to spend hundreds of dollars on a toy that might only be used for a couple of months? It would of course look cute photographed for Instagram, but would he actually play with something so pastel hued and subtle?
I ventured to our local big retailer by way of comparison. At first, I was all of a flutter at the breadth of choice. So many loud all-singing-all-dancing plastic toys in primary colours that he would no doubt love. I was practically filling my trolley with all these $10 bargains and patting myself on the back for not being lulled into purchasing one premium item when I started to feel overwhelmed.