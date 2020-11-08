'My Aboriginality is my superpower.' Shahni Wellington is hosting the first all-Indigenous breakfast TV show.

Shahni and her family relocated to the NSW Central Coast for most of Shahni's school years. When Shahni won a scholarship to a private girl's school, she moved to Sydney - but only lasted six months.

"It was the first time in my life that I'd ever been surrounded by all girls. I think I had a culture shock because I'd always lived with brothers. And it was also the first time in my life I was aware that I had less money than other people. I remember on my first week someone asked me what my parents did for work. In my brain I was just like...why? Because it had never mattered to me in my life. And I think that the biggest thing was that when I was there, I didn't feel culturally safe. I didn't feel like I was supported, or that anyone kind of knew or understood my circumstances," she told Mamamia.

After some tough conversations with her family, Shahni dropped out, moved home, and went to a local public school for her final years. She ended up topping the state in Aboriginal studies, a subject that wasn't even on offer at the private school she had briefly attended. She went on to study for a Bachelor's degree in communication at the University of Newcastle majoring in journalism and specialising in working with Aboriginal communities.

"For me, Sydney private schooling was the wrong decision. I am a firm believer that you will always end up where you're meant to be. So make those decisions and change your course if that's what your gut is trying to tell you," she said.

Shahni spent the first few years of her career dabbling in communications and feeling a bit lost, before landing a cadetship with ABC Darwin in 2017. From there, her career flew. In 2019 she took up a political reporting job with NITV, and now, in 2020, she's a TV breakfast host for a flagship program.

Despite her success however, Shahni's always had to look over her shoulder, and steel herself against unwanted commentary.

"On my first day as a cadet... it was myself and seven others that were taken in, and we were getting shown around the building and someone came up to us and said, 'oh, looking very brown this year aren't we'. It was said as this jokey thing, but you could tell looking around we had all thought 'is this a diversity card?'