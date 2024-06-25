Here's exactly how much NSW's richest schools are making.

It's no secret that private schools rake in big sums of money each year, but just how much are we talking?

According to the Australian Curriculum Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA), some of the richest private schools in NSW have raked in hundreds of millions.

However, on the other end of the spectrum, The Daily Telegraph reports that 168 primary, secondary and combined schools have seen their annual income decrease between 2018 and 2022.

70 per cent of these schools are government-run.

So—how rich are the state's wealthiest schools, and how large is the wealth gap between them and the schools receiving the lowest funding? Here's everything you need to know.

How much are the richest private schools making in Australia?

Knox Grammar School, with its enrollment of over 3000 students paying $40,000 each, stands out as the wealthiest school by a significant margin.

Over the period from 2018 to 2022, this elite private school generated nearly $600 million, a whopping sum generated from tuition fees, fundraising efforts, and state and federal government funding.

Ranked second on the list is Barker College, which accumulated $462.5 million over the five-year period. In third place is Sydney Grammar School, earning $456.1 million, followed by The Scots College with $447.1 million, and Pymble Ladies College with $409.5 million.

Given the significant revenue private schools generate, it's understandable why staff from 250 NSW private schools are seeking a pay increase from five to seven per cent.