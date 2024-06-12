Victorian schoolgirls have been confronted with nudes of themselves online. They never took them.

Imagine being a teenage girl and seeing a nude photo of yourself circulating online, especially one that you never took.

That is the reality for 50 young women and girls from a private school in Melbourne's outer suburbs, who have been the victims of an AI-generated nude photo scandal.

The targeted students ranged from years nine to 12 at Bacchus Marsh Grammar, northwest of the city. They had fake explicit images shared of them, according to principal Andrew Neal.

The images were circulating on social media platforms, including Instagram and Snapchat.

Mr Neal said images of students' faces were taken from social media before being manipulated using AI to make "obscene photographs".

Even though the photos themselves are fake, police are treating this as child abuse material, and thus, the perpetrator could face very serious consequences, per 7News.

"Officers have been told a number images were sent to a person in the Melton area via an online platform on Friday, 7 June," Victoria police said in a statement. "Police have arrested a teenager in relation to explicit images being circulated online. He was released pending further inquiries."



The Herald Sun reports that the school was made aware of the incident on Monday.

Principal Neal said that the victims of the online deep faking attack are being supported by the school while they find the perpetrator.

Image: Baccus Marsh Grammar School.