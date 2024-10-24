beauty

'I tried this viral foundation hack and now I'm never going back.'

Mamamia's Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won't find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Beauty Editor trials the viral powder puff hack.

Friends, gather. Because in case you missed it, TikTok has a new obsession with powder puffs — and they've recently become the 'must-have' tool for a flawless base. Yes, the beloved powder puffs are back!

They've obviously been around for yonks and are usually used for applying powdered makeup, however now content creators are now using them to apply their liquid foundations and claiming it works better than brushes and sponges.

Intrigued? As someone who is always on the hunt for seamless, your-skin-but-better foundation, I sure am.

That's why I decided to put it to the test on a recent episode of You Beauty's Tried and Tested.

Watch: Speaking of makeup hacks, let's revisit the time I tried the 10-pump foundation hack. Post continues below.


Video via: Mamamia

For a little bit of background, I originally saw the hack on beauty content creator Stephanie Valentine's account (also known as @glamzilla). She posted her 33-second foundation application technique, and it looked very confusing because liquid foundation and powder puffs don't go together??

Then I saw other notable beauty content creators like Nikkia Joy and Tati Westbrook try it, and I immediately needed to try it for myself — but the results look GOOD.

So! Here's exactly what happened when I put it to the test.

What is the powder puff foundation hack?

Let's start with a proper rundown on what the powder puff foundation hack actually… is. Shall we?

The theory behind the hack is that it's not only supposed to be a quicker way to apply foundation but it's also supposed to give you a smoother, more even and flawless finish. All you need is your foundation and a powder puff.

See below:

@nikkiajoy You’re KIDDING right?? Perfect foundation hack👀 #makeup #makeuphack #foundationhack #beauty #beautytok @GLAMZILLA @Nikkia Joy Cosmetics @Original Beautyblender ♬ original sound - Nikkia Joy

You got to admit it looks like it works — but so does every viral beauty hack on TikTok, until you actually try it (I'm looking at you, lube primer).

How did you go with it?

Okay, I used a Manicare powder puff (I grabbed mine at Coles a while back and it was pretty affordable — but you can pick them up anywhere!) and a liquid foundation — I've been using Polite Society More Than A Pretty Face, which offers medium to full coverage.

Now, when I'm applying my base makeup, I usually would only ever apply powder with a puff. I actually usually use a beauty blender sponge (brushes always give me lines and have to go over the top with a sponge anyway). I've also been breaking out a bit around my chin area (the joys of hormones!), so have been looking for a little more coverage as of late. Because most of my foundations are sheer/dewy in nature, I usually have to apply a couple of layers to get the right amount of coverage over red spots and gnarly cystic heads.

Anyway, I squirted some foundation on the back of my hand and dabbed the powder puff in.

Now, I originally tried the hack using long strokes, but it ended up looking a little streaky — which was just not ideal and worse than using a brush or a sponge. So, I switched technique and instead used light dabbing motions, similar to the way you'd apply foundation with a makeup sponge and found this worked much better. 

Want to listen to the full episode of You Beauty, where Emily Vernam and I try beauty hacks so you don't have to (unless it's really worth it)? You can listen to the full episode below. (Post continues after).

And I have to say the coverage was better — it looked smoother, more even and took seconds to apply a full base. I find that when I usually use a damp beauty blender to apply my foundation, sometimes it can be pretty tricky to cover redness and breakouts (I'll usually have to layer). However, this seemed to provide maximum coverage without looking too cakey or streaky.

What's more, it actually lasted.

The verdict.

Okay hear me out: this is the correct way to apply foundation. It's just so much better, you guys. It's quicker and blends way better than using your fingers or a brush. In my opinion, it beats applying foundation with a brush or makeup sponge. Not only does a powder puff not eat up all your precious foundation like a makeup sponge, but the velvety surface of the puff means you're able to achieve fuller coverage.

Meaning? You don't waste your foundation, and you'll probably end up using a whole lot less — which is a win for your bank account (and mine, too).

Here's me breaking down why it's my new favourite thing on the podcast:

Overall, I was surprised. And kinda annoyed I hadn't come across this hack earlier. While I've tried a lot of not-so-good viral beauty hacks, I can honestly say this is a goodie that I'd definitely recommend trying if you're looking for a little more coverage. It's especially a winner for acne-prone girlies who want to level up their base without the dreaded cakey, heavy feeling.

Brb, off to buy more powder puffs x

Have you tried the foundation powder puff hack before? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Supplied.

