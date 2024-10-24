'I tried this viral foundation hack and now I'm never going back.'

Mamamia's Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won't find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Beauty Editor trials the viral powder puff hack.

Friends, gather. Because in case you missed it, TikTok has a new obsession with powder puffs — and they've recently become the 'must-have' tool for a flawless base. Yes, the beloved powder puffs are back!

They've obviously been around for yonks and are usually used for applying powdered makeup, however now content creators are now using them to apply their liquid foundations and claiming it works better than brushes and sponges.

Intrigued? As someone who is always on the hunt for seamless, your-skin-but-better foundation, I sure am.

That's why I decided to put it to the test on a recent episode of You Beauty's Tried and Tested.

Watch: Speaking of makeup hacks, let's revisit the time I tried the 10-pump foundation hack. Post continues below.



Video via: Mamamia

For a little bit of background, I originally saw the hack on beauty content creator Stephanie Valentine's account (also known as @glamzilla). She posted her 33-second foundation application technique, and it looked very confusing because liquid foundation and powder puffs don't go together??