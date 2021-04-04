From It Cosmetics to Giorgio Armani: The 6 best foundations for a 'your skin but better' look.

But, friend. Dear, dear, friend. Your cute face deserves better. WAY better, in fact.

So, we're going to help you on your search to find a foundation that makes your skin look and feel good.

Something that works with it, not against it. Doesn't feel like stage paint. Won't take long smoko breaks. Or clock off at 3pm.

We asked legendary makeup artists Michael Brown and Alphie Sadsad for the exact foundations they use time and time again to give their clients that fressssh your-skin-but-better finish.

And don't worry - we covered ALL skin types. Whether your skin is oily, dry, combo, indecisive - there's one in here for errybody.

Alright. Let's go!

Best foundations for oily skin.

Ah, oily skin. You know the drill. You look in the mirror at 1pm to find out your foundation has just completely packed up and left your face. Like, gone. No note. No nothing.

What a d**khead.

All you're left with is a shiny T-zone with a side of enlarged pores. A vibe.

You just want something that lasts. Is it that hard? Goodness to God.

Alphie's top picks:

Okay. When it comes to foundation for oily skin, Sadsad said you have two textures you can choose from, depending what coverage you’re after.

"Either a powder foundation (my favourite is Makeup Forever Matte Velvet Skin Blurring Powder Foundation, $67) or an oil-free foundation (It Cosmetics Oil Free CC Cream SPF 40, $63). Both will help with absorbing excess oils and keep your skin matte and last all day."

As for the best application technique, Sadsad said to use your beauty sponge to help prevent transferring any extra oils from your digits to your cute face. Kay?

Image: Sephora