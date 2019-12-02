Every Product Kelly Used On Her Wedding Day

you beauty

02 Dec 2019 · 23 minutes

Every Product Kelly Used On Her Wedding Day
After months and months of prep and planning, our Kelly finally got married! And of course, she wanted to look super glam on her big day so she pulled out all the stops for her wedding look.

On this episode of You Beauty, Kelly shares exactly which products she used to put together her face on the day and why she’s obsessed with them (spoiler alert: there’s approximately 6750).

Plus, Kelly and Leigh share their best tips for brides along the way so you know what to stress about and what not to.

And it’s a Spendy Savey ‘Bridal Edition’, with Kelly and Leigh recommending their must-haves for brides-to-be.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below; 

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask, $69 for 4 masks.

https://www.mecca.com.au/tatcha/luminous-dewy-skin-mask/V-031936.html

Andalou Cannacell Glow Mask, $22.99.

https://andalou.com.au/products/cannacell-glow-mask

S&S nails in a baby pink colour, learn more about S&S here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/sns-nails/

MCoBeauty Face Razor, $10.

https://www.woolworths.com.au/shop/productdetails/816702/

Read Amy’s road test of the MCoBeauty razor here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mcobeauty-razor-review/

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, $12.90.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/the-ordinary/the-ordinary-hyaluronic-acid-2-b5-30ml.html

FARSALI Unicorn Essence, $79.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/farsali-unicorn-essence/v/default

MARC JACOBS BEAUTY Youthquake Hydra-Full Retexturizing Gel Crème Moisturiser, $78.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/marc-jacobs-beauty-youthquake-hydra-full-retexturizing-gel-creme-moisturiser/v/50ml

NARS Sheer Glow Foundation, $72.

https://www.mecca.com.au/nars/sheer-glow-foundation/V-006868.html

Mecca Max Over The Moon Eyeshadow Palette, $40.

https://www.mecca.com.au/mecca-max/over-the-moon-eyeshadow-palette/I-040571.html

MAC Fluidline Pot Eyeliner, $35.

https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13838/898/products/makeup/eyes/liner/Fluidline?

TARTE Foil Finger Multi-Tasking Palette, $46.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tarte-foil-finger-face-quad/v/default

NYX Sweet Cheeks Blush, $15.95.

https://www.nyxcosmetics.com.au/face/sweet-cheeks-creamy-powder-blush-glow-NYX_747.html#start=3&cgid=blush

HOURGLASS Ambient™ Lighting Edit, $122.

https://www.mecca.com.au/hourglass/ambient-lighting-edit-ghost/I-039806.html?cgpath=brands-hour-makeup

M.A.C Hyper Real Glow Palette, $79.

https://www.maccosmetics.com.au/product/13845/56078/products/makeup/face/face-kits/hyper-real-glow-palette-flash-awe

Benefit brow products: https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/benefit-cosmetics/brows.html

Tom Ford Lipstick: 

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tom-ford-beauty-lip-color/v/casablanca

Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick, $73.

https://www.mecca.com.au/westman-atelier/face-trace-contour-stick/I-037307.html

PHYSICIANS FORMULA Murumuru Butter Bronzer, $29.95.

https://www.priceline.com.au/physicians-formula-murumuru-butter-bronzer-11-g

COVER FX Dewy Finish Setting Spray, $52.

https://www.sephora.com.au/products/cover-fx-dewy-finish-setting-spray/v/120ml

M·A·C Prep + Prime Fix+ Shimmer, $39.

https://www.mecca.com.au/mac-cosmetics/prep-prime-fix-shimmer/V-032686.html?cgpath=brands-mac#start=1

Leigh’s Savey: Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Illuminator, $19.95.

https://www.beautyexpert.com/sally-hansen-airbrushed-legs-illuminator-leg-highlighter-100ml-golden-glow/12052789.html

Kelly’s Savey: Mecca Max Over The Moon Eyeshadow Palette, $40.

https://www.mecca.com.au/mecca-max/over-the-moon-eyeshadow-palette/I-040571.html

Leigh’s Spendy(s):

Juliette Has A Gun Not A Perfume Superdose, $219.

https://www.adorebeauty.com.au/juliette-has-a-gun/juliette-has-a-gun-superdose-100ml.html

Juliette Has A Gun Not A Collection.

https://www.juliettehasagun.com/en/36-not-a-collection 

Kelly’s Spendy: DIPTYQUE Do Son EDT, $184.

https://www.mecca.com.au/diptyque/do-son-edt-100ml/I-014550.html?

Hosts: Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren

Producer: Lem Zakharia

