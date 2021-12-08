A quick recap of what the heck happened during that Pete Davidson and MGK live video.

Chaotic besties Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly continue to do the most, not just in their high-profile relationships but also now... in their underwear.

The twosome, each part of a very in vogue 'hot gal and tattooed bad boy' Hollywood couple, teamed up for a Calvin Klein campaign, and while it was very weird, it worked. We're all talking about it now. Some marketing exec is about to get a raise.

They and their matching hair dos took over the Calvin Klein Instagram account, jumping on an Instagram Live video where they stripped down to their tightey whities, posed for a mock photoshoot and... discussed each other's penis size. Not kidding.

When you tell your best friends you text him again. Image: Instagram.

I'm... intrigued. Let's walk through the video.

It all started off pretty tame, with the two talking about their preparation (or lack of) for an ad campaign involving underwear, only to realise the ad was going to be them sitting on a couch, eating popcorn in loungewear.

"I thought they were going to be like 'sexy idiots!'" Pete reflects, "but nah man, we're just idiots."

They then showed each other the poses they'd practised for a classic CK ~sexy~ photoshoot.

I think it's best to let these screenshots do the talking:

A classic choice. Image: Instagram.