Mamamia recaps exactly what happened when Paul Mescal came to Sydney.

Alert the girly group chat, Paul Mescal is in Sydney.
Everyone's Irish boyfriend has come to Australian shores to kick off the promo tour for Gladiator II, the epic Ridley Scott sequel that Mescal is leading, with co-stars Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington.
Mescal touched down at Sydney Airport on Wednesday, curiously carrying a guitar and with wired headphones wrapped around his neck. This relatable king doesn't need no Airpods and is ready and willing to play 'Wonderwall' at a moment's notice.
paul mescal arriving to sydney ahead of the ‘gladiator ll’ premiere. pic.twitter.com/JOKIRQ5xnB— best of paul mescal (@bestofmescal) October 30, 2024