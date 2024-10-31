Mamamia recaps exactly what happened when Paul Mescal came to Sydney.

Mescal then made his way to Darling Harbour in Sydney for the Australian premiere at the ICC.

And it was here that I was waiting for him… along with over 1,000 other people.

Okay, I've got to be honest.

Paul Mescal was nothing like what I expected.

Ever since I fell for him (along with the rest of the world) on Normal People before following his career across to Aftersun and All of Us Strangers, I had envisioned him as the ultimate movie star.

But as he sheepishly stepped out of a black sprinter van and casually strolled his way to the hundreds of people lining the red carpet waiting for him and his co-stars, he was surprisingly… normal.

As I followed him along the red carpet, he didn't have a Hollywood hunk aura. He was just a very handsome Irish man named Paul.