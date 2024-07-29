Not everyone enjoyed the Olympics opening ceremony. Now, organisers have apologised.

It's safe to say that not everyone loved what went on in the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony. From people paying thousands of euros to watch short glimpses of the opening ceremony as it progressed down the Seine to a controversial depiction of a Greek god, there were a lot of opinions.

On the latter, what was intended to be a celebration of inclusivity has become something the Olympics has felt they need to apologise for.

So, how did we get here and why is the Paris 2024 Olympics spokesperson Anne Descamps fronting the media saying organisers are 'really sorry'? Here's what you need to know.

What was the controversy at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The international sporting event's kick-off has become a maelstrom of widespread disparagement from the Christian community following the inclusion of a banquet scene depicting the Greek god Dionysus.

Some Christians felt the scene resembled Leonardo da Vinci's 'The Last Supper' too closely. The Catholic Church in France even criticised it, describing it as containing "scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity."

'The Last Supper' is a renowned artwork that shows Jesus seated at the centre of a long banquet table, surrounded by his 12 apostles.

Even Australian Christian influencer Chloe Szepanowski jumped on social media to say, "Well this is just the absolute worst one yet."

"This year they are mocking God. This is appalling but all the more reason to follow Jesus."

The scene sparked such controversy that thousands on X threatened to boycott the Paris Olympics, with #boycottParis2024 and #boycottOlympics trending over the weekend.

"The Olympics are trash, woke and blasphemous," tweeted one user.