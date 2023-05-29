'You start to parent your parents.' The reality of being in the sandwich generation.

For anyone who is in their 40s to 50s, they would have felt the infamous power switch between them and their parents.

The sandwich generation is a phrase used to articulate this very stage of life and the messiness of it — your kids and parents being the bread and yourself the filling, squished between all the responsibilities.

You're likely trying to wrangle kids of your own while also caring for your ageing parents, who as the years go on, require more and more assistance. All while you're still working and trying to have a social life. The mental load is real.

For Narelda Jacobs, Alison Brahe-Daddo and Cathrine Mahoney, they know exactly what this feels like.

Ultimately, it's a stage of life that is inevitable for many of us.

Ali Daddo explained that a big part of her life lately has been looking after her mum who has had a nasty chest infection and had a minor stroke. Ali said juggling this, along with her dad's health struggles, and then her family life and work life has been a lot.