The 6 questions you have about the Tokyo Paralympics, answered.

Earlier this week, the 2020 Paralympic Games (yes, it's technically still called the 2020 Paralympics mainly for... marketing purposes) kicked off, with the opening ceremony taking place at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 24.

The competition, which will run for 13 days, involves athletes with a range of disabilities competing across various sports. There will be 539 events taking place at 21 different venues.

While you're watching the events, you'll likely be furiously googling a bunch of questions as the competition differs from the Olympics Games. So, we went ahead and answered them all for you.

Here are the six questions you have about the Paralympics, answered.

What does Paralympics mean?

The word "Paralympic" derives from the Greek preposition "para" (meaning beside or alongside) and the word "Olympic".

It means that the Paralympics are parallel to the Olympic Games and illustrates how the two competitions exist side by side. It has nothing to do with disability.

What classes an athlete as eligible for the Paralympics?

In order to be eligible to compete in the Paralympics, athletes must have an underlying health condition that leads to a permanent eligible impairment.

According to the International Paralympic Committee, there are 10 impairment types that qualify someone for Paralympic competition:

Impaired muscle power

Impaired passive range of movement

Limb deficiency

Leg length difference

Short stature

Hypertonia (muscle tension)

Ataxia (uncoordinated movements)

Athetosis (involuntary movements)

Vision impairment

Intellectual impairment

The 10 impairment types are often categorised into three distinct groups: a) physical impairments, including the first eight impairments that cause activity limitations; b) vision impairment; and c) intellectual impairment.

