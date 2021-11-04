"My fave summer moisturiser": 26 beauty products we're loving sick this month.

Mamamia’s beauty roundup series is your monthly look at the beauty products our team are loving - from the latest launches in skincare, hair and makeup to the old faves we've fallen for all over again.

Another month has come and gone and our beauty roundup is back. Did you miss us? (Of course, you did!)

During October, we tried plenty of new (and new to us) skincare, makeup, haircare and body care products that we need to tell you all about immediately.

Here you’ll find reviews of the best beauty products that launched in October, as well as the products we’ve rediscovered and fallen back in love with.

"I can't stop slathering Paula's Choice all over my face. Especially the BHA Liquid Exfoliant. My skin had a rough time transitioning from winter to spring and this is a miracle product!" - Madeleine Balkwell, Senior Content Executive.

