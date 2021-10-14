I’m a beauty editor and here are 4 of the best new skincare brands you’ve never heard of.

Why you should care: HoliFrog prides itself as a ✨situational✨ skincare brand. Meaning? The brand creates products to handle whatever situation may arise (breakouts, dryness, redness), not just skin type. Pretty cool, huh? It's made up of 10 products - six cleansers, three serums, and one moisturiser. Oh! And did we mention Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie are big ol' fans?

If you buy one product: If there's one product you're going to buy, make it Galilee Antioxidant Dewy Drop - it's some seriously good stuff. Packed with niacinamide, the texture is more like a lotion than a serum - although super leightweight. My skin feels soft, plump and dewy AF afterwards. Get on it.

Best new skincare #3: No. 7.

Image: Supplied

What it is: Have you heard? No? Where've you been?! UK brand No. 7 has trekked all the way from the Great Britain to our shores and WHAT TOOK SO LONG.

Why you should care: Umm... it's kind of a big deal, you guys. After being sold exclusively in Boots for more than, like, 80 years, No. 7 is one of the biggest cult brands in the UK. The best part? You can grab it at Priceline. So. Much. Yes.

If you buy one product: One of my favourites of the bunch is the Line Correcting Booster Serum, $61.99. And no, it's not because of the packaging - don't be so shallow (but omg - how FUN is it?!). This little gem promises to do lots of really good things - like help smooth lines and wrinkles on the forehead and around the eyes. All within two stinkin' weeks. Take my money.