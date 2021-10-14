I’m a beauty editor and here are 4 of the best new skincare brands you’ve never heard of.

If it feels like a new skincare range comes slinking around every other day, that's cause it's true! And while it's all extremely exciting for a skincare nerd like me, it can also be very exhausting. Confusing. And bloody noisy.
So many products! So many promises! So little face!
Watch: Here are 7 ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues below.
So, sweet lambs. Do you know what we've done? We've picked the ones you should care about.
Below you'll find a tight, tactical edit of four fabulous skincare brands you might like to put on your face.
Yer welcome.
Best new skincare #1: Susanne Kaufmann.