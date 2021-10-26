6 makeup products every woman over 50 should own, according to an expert.

When it comes to finding the best makeup for your face - things can be a little... confusing. And as we age, the search to find our perfect line-up becomes even tougher.

Cause y'see - different stages of life require different products. And you end up having to do a little (a lot) of digging to find what you really need in your makeup kit, and what's just... unnecessary.

Once you reach your fifties and beyond, there are certain textures and formulas you'll want to reach for to help keep your skin it's smoothest, glowiest self.

And it's not so much about changing your look - rather, finding products that work with your skin instead of just covering it up.

"Women over 50 don’t particularly need to tone down their makeup - they just need to be smarter with texture choices and always think of ‘lifting’ when applying product in fresh tones," said celebrity makeup artist Michael Brown.

So, when you're next on the hunt for makeup, there are a few different products and formulations you should keep an eye out for.

Which is why we've asked Brown to tell us the key makeup products every woman over 50 should own.

And while nothing in makeup is ever essential, you're sure likely to notice a difference in the appearance of your skin once you add some of these products into your beauty armoury.

Okay. Enough chat. Off we go!

#1 Best makeup product for women over 50: Hydrating serum.

A serum? In your makeup kit?? Yes, friends!

No matter what your age, prepping your skin before you slap on makeup will help brighten your skin and keep it hydrated and free of flakes.

You can even mix a couple of drops in with your coverage or apply it over makeup to refresh your skin throughout the day.