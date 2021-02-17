In just a few weeks, it will be one year since my husband started working from home. As with many anniversaries, this one-year mark has got me thinking about the ways it has changed him, us, and our family.

I don’t think we can ever look back at the impact of the last year and the effect the pandemic has had on the world and speak of ‘positives’ when there has been so much loss and so much grief.

But I think we can reflect and be grateful for the silver linings.

I am grateful that as a freelancer I have continued to have steady work, that my husband kept his job and that we have both been able to work from home, a privilege that isn’t afforded to many.

Before COVID, my husband was mostly gone from the house between 7.30am-7pm, five days a week, working in an office in the city. With young children, that's a huge chunk of the time our kids were awake.

His job used to require him to travel often domestically and internationally, sometimes for up to two weeks at a time. There was always a work function or various client dinners to contend with.

We kind of operated in a little trio during the week. Myself and my two sons. We got used to him not being around much Monday to Friday.

So, it came as quite a shock at the beginning of March last year when my husband told me his entire office was going to be working remotely, indefinitely.

I was a bit apprehensive at first. I was used to a quiet house on the three days a week I didn’t have kids around. I got used to working in the silence and having the privacy of the house to myself with nobody else in it.

But as can happen in many hostage scenarios, Stockholm syndrome set in. I’ve gotten used to the continual sound of his booming voice on Zoom.

We make each other cups of tea, have chats in the day and with both kids at school now, we can pop off for TGI Friday lunches.

