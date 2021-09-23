The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday September 24.

COVID-positive Vic protester in hospital.

Demonstrators who attended the third day of recurring Melbourne protests have been encouraged to get tested as a protester battles COVID-19 in hospital.

Victoria's health department has confirmed a person is being treated in hospital after attending Wednesday's at-times violent rally.

"Public health investigations are underway," a spokesman said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

"We are urging protesters to get tested should they experience COVID-like symptoms, no matter how mild."

#BREAKING: A person who attended yesterday's protests in Melbourne's CBD is being treated in one of the city's hospitals for Covid-19https://t.co/RzDjEylGiZ — The Australian (@australian) September 23, 2021

The infection will be included in Friday's official case tally.

The COVID-positive protester was among a mob of 400 to 600 who swarmed the Victorian capital on Wednesday, despite stay-at-home orders and repeated warnings from authorities. There are fears this could now spark a super-spreader event.

Riot squad members fired tear gas and other non-lethal rounds when rioters became increasingly hostile and refused to leave, with two officers injured and 215 arrests.

The demonstrations initially began in opposition to mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for the construction sector and the closure of building site tea rooms, but have since turned into wider unrest.

A fourth day of the planned protests was a non-event, with demonstrators largely a no-show on Thursday despite flagging potential meeting sites.

Police pounced on protesters before they were able to gather in significant numbers, making 92 arrests.

