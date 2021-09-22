Explainer: Exactly what happened in Melbourne yesterday, and why.

On Wednesday morning, Victoria's Police Minister Lisa Neville warned that police were ready to respond should protestors take to the locked-down city's streets yet again.

"If you're thinking about coming into the city today to cause violence and harm, just know that Victoria Police will deploy whatever tactics they need to in order to ensure that you are held accountable," she said.

Minister Neville's warning came after an estimated 2,000 people descended on Melbourne's CBD on Tuesday, in a chaotic and violent demonstration against mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and restrictions for the construction industry.

Anti-lockdown, anti-vaxx construction worker protesters have completely halted Melbourne’s busiest freeway. Cars block traffic who are trapped by thousands of people, and who are letting off fireworks and settling in @theage pic.twitter.com/7s4mGWPfD4 — David Estcourt (@davidestcourt) September 21, 2021

The unrest shut down parts of the city as well as the West Gate Bridge, as protestors hurled projectiles, let off flares attacked police cars and targeted media.

Footage captures Channel 7 news reporter Paul Dowsley being grabbed around the neck by a man in high-vis clothing and doused with a liquid believed to be urine. He later had a can of drink thrown at the back of his head, leaving him with a small laceration.