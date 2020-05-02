'In one of our final conversations, my wife told me: "I wish we all lived like we had cancer".'

Two years ago today, we got the call from the doctor to inform us that we had cancer. Yes, I said “we,” because it wasn’t just her. It was us. And it wasn’t just us, it was we.
A cancer diagnosis doesn’t just attack the patient. It attacks families. Our children. Her parents. My parents. Our siblings, nieces, and nephews. Our aunts and uncles. Our friends, our community, our tribe. We all got diagnosed that day.
It was never just her. It was us. It was we. We were all in this together. Heck, many of us would have raised a hand, traded places, and taken it from her in a second, if that’s how it worked. But cancer doesn’t work that way. Cancer has its own agenda.
A year ago today we were celebrating with some of our “we” in Palm Springs, as we had beaten cancer. It was awesome. We had no agenda. We sat by the pool all day long, for four straight days.
We talked. We laughed. We ate a lot and we probably drank a little too much. We relished the fact that there would be no more chemo. No more radiation. No more surgeries. We could just breathe.
Cancer, I want to talk to you for a minute. You picked the wrong chick to mess with. You have stolen so many people from their loved ones. You’ve torn families apart. You have crushed them. See you don’t just effect the patient, you effect everyone that loves and cares for them. And in this case you picked the wrong crew to mess with. Cancer, just in case you didn’t know, today we have our last chemo treatment. In many ways it’s felt like this has been going on for years yet in other ways it felt like we started yesterday. I think you’d like to cripple us and tear us down but again, you didn’t realize who you picked to mess with. The one thing that I do know is that I wish you would just get cancer and die. You’re no fun. You suck. You’re stupid. And though you think you’re all big and bad, what I think is that you’re a little wuss and you need to stop picking on people. Yes, you can do a few things but there are so many things that you can’t do… You took away Rachel’s hair but you couldn’t take away all the love, encouragement and prayers that has been shared. Yes you caused her to be tired and nauseous but you didn’t cause us to lose our faith, our hope or our smiles. Yes you invaded some cells but you didn’t invade our soul. Yes you killed some plans we may have had but you didn’t kill our spirit or our peace. I know we still have a long road ahead and I hate to mock you but next time you want to pick on someone, I’d advise you not to mess with this one. She don’t play around. She’s got a mean streak. She’s a fighter. And she is kicking your butt. #thejanous5 #cancersucks #cancerisalittleb #screwcancer #nomorechemo #cancer #cancerfighter #cancerwarrior