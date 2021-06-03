10 things you know to be true if you commute a long way to work every day.

Having a long commute to work isn't exactly fun.

In fact, there are some days where it really, truly sucks.

Those are the days that you get up extra early and prepare your snacks and entertainment for the train (very important), only to find out last minute that it's been delayed or replaced by a bus. And you'll be late for work... again.

As someone who used to travel two hours on the train from the Blue Mountains for uni, I know the struggle well.

But there's also some plus sides that come with a long commute.

If you don't mind putting up with the loud music of the person next you, it can be the perfect time to get some work done, watch the show you've been bingeing, or catch up on some much-needed sleep (I highly recommend the last two).

If like me, you're familiar with the struggles of the long commute (welcome), here are 10 things you'll no doubt know to be true.

1. There's always someone with smelly food. ALWAYS.

"Anyone eating. Period." - Talia.

"I used to train it from Cronulla to Surry Hills and the one thing I learnt - don't sit near anyone who's eating sushi, it stinks so bad!" - Rikki.

2. And another person always talking on loud speaker.

"I don't get people that have their phones on speaker and just have full on conversations for everyone to hear everything." - Belinda.

"I once was sandwiched on a bus next to an old guy watching a Bryan Adams live concert on full volume?!" - Siobhan.

3. Being able to binge a show is the best. But you have to be prepared for that no-reception life.

"I used to commute from Wollongong to Sydney every day. You always make sure you download music playlists/podcasts/shows to watch because the reception can be dodgy AF on the train." - Lily.