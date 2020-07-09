"It's suffocating." Taryn gave birth the day lockdown lifted. Now she's stuck back at home.

"Are they going to put the tape back up when I go to bed?" four-year-old Maggie asked her mum on Tuesday afternoon.

"Yeah they are," Taryn Godley Doolan replied, as she pushed her daughter down the slide for the last time in at least six weeks at the park across the road from their home.

"I am really sad," her little girl said.

"Me too," she told her.

The Godley Doolan family are amongst the five million Victorians barred from leaving their homes for six weeks, as metropolitan Melbourne and its surrounding suburbs go back into lockdown after a surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

The first lockdown was a novelty for the Godley Doolan family

But the second time around, it feels much more like something the young family has to endure. Made even more tricky as this time there's a new baby in the mix.

On May 12, 2020, baby Fletcher arrived via cesarean.

It was an exciting day for more than one reason. That date was the long-awaited "first small step" towards normality for the state of Victoria as it exited the first lockdown.

Five family members were now allowed to visit another house, kids could see their grandparents, and you could gather outdoors in groups of ten for the first time in months.

Even though Taryn and her family would be laying low for some time until Fletcher got his needles, they were thrilled that his arrival marked the start of the 'road out.'

Being pregnant and at home full-time with a toddler for the past few months had been tough.