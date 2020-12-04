The $20 linen skirt we'll be wearing to Christmas drinks.

We have it on good authority there are a handful of fashion trends you'll be seeing everywhere this summer.

These include tiered dresses, paperbag waist shorts and now, minimal midi skirts.

Video via Mamamia

Last year, silk and satin midis were the on-trend option - everyone you know owned one, or possibly many. But this year, it's all about linen.

Linen has always been a summer staple for obvious reasons. The breathable fabric is perfect for both low-key and more dressy occasions and always looks chic AF.

Because they're smart and know this, Kmart have just launched a $20 linen-blend maxi skirt. And we're all about it for the festive season.

Image: Kmart.