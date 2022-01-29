A quick explainer on WTF is going on with Kim, Kanye, a laptop and a sex tape.

Wherever Kanye West goes in 2022, the drama follows.

Earlier this month, the rapper debuted his new relationship with actress Julia Fox, taking her on their second date, where he directed a photoshoot for the actress in a New York City restaurant.

Oh, and did we mention that Fox wrote about the date for Interview magazine?

Watch Kim Kardashian's recent SNL debut, which Kanye West spoke about this week.



Video via SNL.

The following week, the rapper who recently joined Instagram, told his 10 million followers he wasn't invited to his daughter Chicago's fourth birthday, before eventually receiving the party's address from Travis Scott.

"Yo, I'm so happy right now," West said in the video.

"I just came from Chi's party and I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time, and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family."

Then over the weekend, West and Fox made their red carpet debut at Paris Fashion Week, wearing matching denim outfits to the Kenzo Fall/Winter fashion show.

Kanye and Julia Fox at the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show. Image: Getty.