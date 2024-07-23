Everyone is having a 'brat summer'. It doesn't mean what you think it means.

You've probably seen a neon green square popping all over your feed in recent weeks, 'brat' scrawled across in bold black lettering. ICYMI, it's thanks to Brit pop singer Charli XCX, who released her sixth studio album Brat on June 7.
One of its tracks, '360', has been an anthem celebrating the new wave of It Girls (read: the Julia Foxes of the world). Another of its hits, 'Apple', has fast become the song du jour over on TikTok, with millions jumping on the dance trend.
