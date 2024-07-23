Everyone is having a 'brat summer'. It doesn't mean what you think it means.

As Certified Sex Educator Emma Hewitt, from Adult Toy Mega Store, explains, "In my opinion, being a brat within BDSM is a really fun role to take on. You get to be cheeky and naughty and question authority rather than do what you are told.

"It's all about defiance, and Charli XCX seems to have that in droves."

While borrowing characteristics from BDSM sub-culture isn't going to be in every pop singer's marketing plan, Hewitt thinks it's testament to Charli XCX's ability to show off versatility and boldness amongst her peers.

"She's not a cookie-cutter pop star and you never know what you are going to get with her," she says.

"On the album, going from 'I Think About It All the Time' — a song about worrying about running out of time to have a child and the existential crisis that comes with that — straight into '365', which is a party anthem, just proves that you can't make any assumptions about her, what she is going to sing about or what she wants out of life."