Job interviews can be a truly nerve-wracking and – at times – mildly terrifying experience.

No matter how hard you try to play it cool, the pressure to impress your prospective future boss can you make you do, or worse, say some pretty awkward things.

Plus, sometimes things happen during a job interview that are completely out of your control, like accidentally rocking up wearing the same outfit as the interviewer or being on the receiving end of a very sweaty handshake.

Alas, job interview blunders are much more common than you might think.

Everyone has experienced at least one awful job interview in their lifetime, so we asked Mamamia's staff to share their worst job interview stories.

Watch: Horoscopes when there's a problem at work.



Mamamia.

"I went to shake the woman’s hand at the end, but accidentally scratched/cut her with my nail and she started bleeding," explained Polly.

In another instance, Polly said "I had a job interview at a tiny little media company. Their office consisted of a single room so I literally sat and waited on a couch opposite while the guy finished up interviewing another girl. When it was my turn, he said ‘To be honest, I think you’re going to find it really hard to top that'."

"I had a guy ask me to define the word 'pragmatic' and to this day I find that word very hard to define. I just… couldn't. I knew what it meant and could use it in a sentence. But I'm not a f***ing dictionary. I don't know how to define it," Jessie explained.

"The job interview went south quickly when the male manager asked me about my marital status etc and my plans for the weekend and asked if I was a party girl… then when he called to say I didn't get the job he asked me out," said Deborah.