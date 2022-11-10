"I don't give a f**k about you." Why everyone is talking about Jessica Simpson.

Fans are raising concerns about Jessica Simpson following a recent video she posted.

In November, the singer, fashion designer and author posted an ad for Pottery Barn Kids on her Instagram, where she takes viewers on a tour of her three-year-old daughter Birdie Mae Johnson's bedroom, showing off the decor.

The video amassed thousands of unsolicited comments picking apart Simpson's behaviour and appearance, suggesting the singer is unwell and was slurring her speech.

Days later, the 42-year-old appeared to respond to the commentary on Instagram, uploading a video passionately belting out her song 'Party of One' with an emphasis on the "I don’t give a f**k about you" line.

"I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," she began in her lengthy caption.

"As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise… people's comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough.'"