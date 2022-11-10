wellness

"I don't give a f**k about you." Why everyone is talking about Jessica Simpson.

Fans are raising concerns about Jessica Simpson following a recent video she posted.

In November, the singer, fashion designer and author posted an ad for Pottery Barn Kids on her Instagram, where she takes viewers on a tour of her three-year-old daughter Birdie Mae Johnson's bedroom, showing off the decor. 

The video amassed thousands of unsolicited comments picking apart Simpson's behaviour and appearance, suggesting the singer is unwell and was slurring her speech.

Days later, the 42-year-old appeared to respond to the commentary on Instagram, uploading a video passionately belting out her song 'Party of One' with an emphasis on the "I don’t give a f**k about you" line.

"I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," she began in her lengthy caption.

"As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise… people's comments and judgements can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging 'you will never be good enough.'"

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

How Matt Moran Really Feels About Fast Food

What I Eat When
ADVERTISEMENT

Simpson noted that she's five years sober from alcohol, and through that journey she came out stronger and happier on the other side.

"I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to," she continued. "I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined. I am honest. I care about other people."

The mum-of-three said she was able to turn her insecurity into "compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out" with help from her voice and lyrics.

"We all have our days of wanting to be, look, do, and feel better. Nobody is alone with that [feeling], that I can promise you," she wrote.

"I woke up at the same time anxious and insecure but also angry and defensive - like some of you. I know what works for me and that is to let go and simply sing while lookin' directly inside the mirror, straight in my eyes to really see and understand myself. 

"I can connect with my heartbeat. I am stable and strong. I am home."

Simpson candidly wrote about her addiction struggles in her 2020 memoir, Open Book, writing how she was once "killing" herself with pills and alcohol.

Read more: An emotional affair and rock bottom: Everything we learnt from Jessica Simpson's tell-all book.

ADVERTISEMENT

But while the recent comments are coming from a place of concern, the singer insists she's just fine.

"A little advice… live inside your dreams and move through them. Don’t give up on yourself because someone else did. Stay true to YOU," she concluded.

"It has worked for me in this chaotic life thus far. Nothin’ and nobody will rob me of my joy. Ya might come close but it is mine to own. Yours should be too."

Simpson is mum to three kids - Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3 - with whom she shares with her husband, Eric Johnson.

Feature image: Getty.

Tags:
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money